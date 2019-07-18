Five Summer Recs from Shelly Bell

Team Forever asked USA Today bestselling author Hope Ramsay for five summer must reads. Here’s what she said…

Summer Read #1:

Every Last Breath by Juno Rushdan

An action packed romantic thriller that kept me frantically turning the pages. I can’t wait to get my hands on the next book in the series.

Summer Read #2:

Girl, Stop Apologizing by Rachel Hollis

An inspiring and motivational book that is perfect for poolside reading.

Summer Read #3:

Letters to Molly by Devney Perry

A heartfelt second-chance romance about a divorced couple. You cannot go wrong with any Devney Perry book.

Summer Read #4:

Kickin’ It by Rachel Van Dyken

A witty contemporary romance that depicts a #metoo story with sensitivity and realism.

Summer Read #5:

Protecting Piper by Cynthia Eden

The author is my go to for romantic suspense. And I love the grumpy overprotective hero in this book.

For His Pleasure Cash Turner could never resist a woman in need. It’s what shapes his desires–and sealed his fate. Recently released from prison after serving time for a murder he didn’t commit, Cash has to keep his head down and stay out of trouble. That means avoiding the curvy, delicious temptation of Dreama Agosto... a woman who holds his future in her hands.

Dreama knew returning to work wouldn't be easy, but she wasn't prepared for Cash Turner. He's tall, commanding, the first man to spark her interest in a year... and her newest parolee. It doesn't take long for Dreama to realize that there's more to him–and his case–than meets the eye. As the two of them investigate the murder that led to his incarceration, they explore the growing desire between them, risking more than her career. Because now that the real killer has set his sights on Dreama, she's also risking her life.

