Five Summer Recs from Liza Palmer

Team Forever asked Emmy nominated author Liza Palmer for five summer must reads. Here’s what she said…

Summer Read #1:

Once Ghosted, Twice Shy by Alyssa Cole

A great second chance romance for bookworms looking for LGBT summer reading.

Summer Read #2:

City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert

A story of love and self discovery. There’s a reason it has such great reviews!

Summer Read #3:

Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain

A book with great insight into the culinary world.

Summer Read #4:

The Heroine Trilogy by Sarah Kuhn

Superpowers? ‘Nough said.

Summer Read #5:

Daisy Jones and the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid

A thrilling story of one of the greatest bands of the 70’s.

