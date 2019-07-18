Five Summer Recs from Laura Drake

Team Forever asked award-winning author Laura Drake for five summer must reads. Here’s what she said…

Summer Read #1:

The Sleeping Night by Barbara Samuel

A brave, inspirational, and beautiful romance set in the 60’s between two people from different backgrounds.

Summer Read #2:

Dear Wife by Kimberly Belle

A domestic thriller with a killer twist. You’ll stay up late to finish it… guaranteed!

Summer Read #3:

One Thousand White Women by Jim Fergus

Women are sent west to marry Natives. When not enough sign on, the government opens prisons and insane asylums to meet the 1k requirement.

Summer Read #4:

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

I’m not all that interested in the area nor am I a naturalist, but this was so beautifully written that it left me mesmerized. I’ve seen almost all 5 stars reviews. Just trust me and try it—you’re going to love it!

Summer Read #5:

Back Spin by Harlan Coben

Any book of Coben’s is a great read. A mystery at heart, but the characters are so quirky and wonderful. It’s a perfect summer read.

Home at Chestnut Creek First rule of life on the run: never get attached. Nevada Sweet knows that better than anyone-it’s just too dangerous to stay put. And until now, she’s never wanted to. But she gets more than she bargained for when she walks into the Chestnut Creek Café looking for a job. Despite the protective wall she’s built, her coworker Joseph has her imagining a life she isn’t yet convinced she deserves… While Unforgiven, New Mexico has always been home, Joseph “Fishing Eagle” King still feels like an outsider-no matter how much he tries to give back to his Navajo community. Beneath Nevada’s biting wit, he glimpses a similar vulnerability. Against all odds, Joseph finds himself falling for her, and it’s clear she’s not as unaffected as she pretends. When her past finally catches up with her, she’ll have to decide whether to keep running, or fight for what’s hers. Mass Market Arrow Icon ebook

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Walmart

Target

Books-A-Million

Powell's

Indiebound