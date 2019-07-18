Five Summer Recs from Debbie Mason

Team Forever asked USA Today bestselling author Debbie Mason for five summer must reads. Here’s what she said…

Summer Read #1:

When Life Gives You LuLulemons by Lauren Weisberger

I read this book on a plane and laughed so often and so hard that I embarrassed myself and my husband. A sexy page-turner that was one of my favorite summer reads of 2018.

Summer Read #2:

Map of the Heart by Susan Wiggs

If you loved The Nightingale and All the Light We Cannot See, I highly recommend you pick this up. One of my favorite summer reads of 2017, this is a writer at the top of her game.

Summer Read #3:

Gift from the Sea by Anne Morrow Lindbergh

I rarely reread books but this one I read at least twice a year. There’s something truly special about it. The life lessons and wisdom are as timely and powerful now as when it was first published in 1955.

Summer Read #4:

The Unhoneymooners by Christina Lauren

This enemies-to-lovers romcom was the first book I’ve read by this dynamic writing duo, and it won’t be the last. Fast-paced, funny, and a whole lot of fun, be sure to pack this one in your beach bag.

Summer Read #5:

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

A heartbreaking and haunting story that will stay with you long after you’ve turned the final page. An incredible debut.

Barefoot Beach Can a summer of love make up for a lifetime of secrets?

Wedding fever has taken over Harmony Harbor this summer, and the local matchmakers have set their sights on Theia Lawson, a former navy pilot who’s in town for a stay at Greystone Manor. And while Theia’s got her reasons to put this small town behind her as fast as she can, there’s a certain tall, dark, and irresistible man that she can’t seem to get off her mind.

Firefighter Marco DiRossi wants to beat the matchmakers at their own game so he conspires with Theia to pretend they’ve already fallen in love. It’s only for the summer. What could go wrong? Yet as the beach season draws to a close, Marco and Theia find their pretend relationship has led to very real attraction. But when a secret from the past is revealed, jeopardizing everything they hold dear, can this unlikely couple find their way to a happily-ever-after? Mass Market Arrow Icon ebook Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Walmart

Target

Books-A-Million

Powell's

Indiebound