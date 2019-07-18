Five Summer Recs from Kelly Rimmer

Team Forever asked USA Today bestselling author Kelly Rimmer for five summer must reads. Here’s what she said…

Summer Read #1:

The Flatshare by Beth O’Leary

This book was a beautiful, quirky tale about two people who share an apartment, but have never met. It’s romantic, emotional, and absolutely one of my top reads of 2019.

Summer Read #2:

The Mother-in-Law by Sally Hepworth

This is domestic suspense at its very best. Save this one for your vacation because once you start it, you won’t want to put it down!

Summer Read #3:

Red White and Royal Blue by Casey McQuinston

I read this one on a recent vacation myself and loved everything about it. This is the kind of book that reminds you of just how wonderful young love can be.

Summer Read #4:

What Alice Forgot by Liane Moriarty

This is an oldie but a goodie, and no summer list could be complete without a Liane Moriarty title on it.

Summer Read #5:

Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup by John Carreyrou

If you’re looking for a non-fiction summer read, this book is a shocking, engrossing tale that’s as much about human nature as it is about startup culture.

