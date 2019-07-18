Five Summer Recs from Jay Crownover

Team Forever asked New York Times bestselling author Jay Crownover for five summer must reads. Here’s what she said…

Summer Read #1:

The Unhoneymooners by Christina Lauren

Humor, romance, and a tropical vacation. What’s not to love?

Summer Read #2:

Lies by Kylie Scott

Kidnappings and under cover agents. Need we say more…

Summer Read #3:

Rage by Cora Carmack

A story of love, rebellion, and responsibility.

Summer Read #4:

The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood

A classic. And when you’ve finished, watch the adapted series on Netflix.

Summer Read #5:

1984 by George Orwell

A novel that just gets better with time.

Justified Case Lawton comes from a family of criminals. So as the sheriff of Loveless, Texas, he’s determined to do everything by the book–until he’s called to Aspen Barlow’s office after a so-called break-in. The last thing he wants to do is help the woman who cost him custody of his son. But Aspen isn’t the heartless lawyer Case remembers, and he starts to question his long-held grudge… Aspen is scared for her life, and Case is her last hope for protection. But to get him on her side, she’ll have to reveal the painful truth from all those years ago. Now, as they work together to track down a dangerous criminal, Case and Aspen learn to trust each other. And as the threats escalate, it becomes clear there’s a thin line between love and hate… because there’s nothing Case wouldn’t do to keep her safe. Mass Market Arrow Icon ebook

