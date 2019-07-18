Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Five Summer Recs from Amy Jarecki

by Team Forever

Team Forever asked author Amy Jarecki for five summer must reads. Here’s what she said…

Summer Read #1:
Not the Duke’s Darling by Elizabeth Hoyt
Anything by Hoyt will take you away on an awesome historical adventure!

Summer Read #2:
My One and Only Duke by Grace Burrowes
Burrowes is the most historically accurate romance author I know! If you want to be immersed in Regency England, read this book!

Summer Read #3:
Memoirs of a Geisha by Arthur Golden
This is an oldie but a goody. I couldn’t put it down and the story stayed with me for weeks after I finished!

Summer Read #4:
Marrying Winterborne by Lisa Kleypas
Kleypas does so well with her characterizations and settings. Her research is phenomenal. I love her!

Summer Read #5:
Outlander by Diana Gabaldon
The miniseries is great, and the books are even better!

The Highland Earl

The Highland Earl

by

With two young sons to care for and a large estate to run, John Erskine, the widowed Earl of Mar, needs to remarry as quickly as possible. And beautiful Lady Evelyn Pierrepont would be the perfect match. But there’s more behind the English lass’s calm demeanor than she’s letting on, including a smoldering allure not even John can ignore.
Evelyn has no desire to wed the rugged Scottish earl, but at least she’ll be able to continue her work as a spy-as long as her husband never finds out. Yet the more time Evelyn spends with John and his boys, the fonder she grows of their little family, and the last thing she wants to do is put them in danger. As alliances shift and enemies draw closer, soon everything they hold dear is at risk: their lands, their love, and their very lives.