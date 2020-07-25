Five Vintage Dior Dresses from The Paris Secret

Author Natasha Lester talks about five of the real Dior dresses that appear in The Paris Secret and why she chose them.

The Venus Dress

“The next day, they went down to the cove. They were both wearing one of Christian’s gowns – Kat in the Soiree de Decembre, long and black, the same violent color as the revelations of yesterday; and Kat’s grandmother in white, the Venus dress, its skirt made of overlapping shells.”

When I did a photo shoot for the Sunday Times back in 2018 with the amazing photographer, Stef King, the stylist had two incredible couture gowns flown over from Melbourne for the shoot (second image), one of which was long and black and strapless and beautiful. It reminded me of Dior’s Soirée de Décembre gown from 1954, which is also long and black and strapless and beautiful, and has a similarly asymmetrical hem, longer in the back, shorter at the front.

The Soirée de Décembre also features in The Paris Secret; black was an especially important color in Dior’s palette, which was very unusual back in the late 1940s and 1950s. He said that “the violence of black makes it the most elegant color” and you can see my tribute to his words in the short quote from The Paris Secretabove.

And if you’ve already read The Paris Secret, you’ll probably see how that fits with the story and maybe why I chose for Kat to wear this dress in that particular scene (no spoilers!) (Images 3 & 4 courtesy of the V&A museum)

The Zelie Cocktail Dress

“Kat pulled on another of her grandmother’s delectable dresses: the Zelie cocktail dress from 1954. It was plain enough for daytime, its collared neckline and the six buttons on the bodice mimicking a jacket. The waist was typically accentuated, before the silk fell into a simple flared skirt. Kat wanted something that would give her the courage to ask the woman next door the questions she was too afraid to ask her grandmother.”

Another one of the dresses in the wardrobe of 65 Dior gowns in The Paris Secret is the Zelie cocktail dress from 1954.

There’s an absolutely fascinating story behind this dress: Nat King Cole’s wife owned the Zelie now held by the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne. The conservators there were fascinated by the small but perfect peplum at the back of the dress and wanted to know how it had been constructed. So they took an X-ray of the dress, which you can see in the second image, and discovered a series of lead weights sewn into the bottom of the peplum (the large white dots in the image) and some seriously heavy duty boning!

I know from having looked inside a couple of Dior pieces at the Powerhouse museum that the lead weights were a feature of Dior, but the ones in Zelie are sewn between the lining and the exterior, rather than into little covered pouches like the ones I’ve seen.

There’s so much going on under all that silk in a Dior gown! Not to mention the six petticoats built into the dress to give it that perfect shape. I didn’t know the X-ray story before I chose the dress to go into The Paris Secret but, when I uncovered it, it made me love the dress even more.

I hope you enjoy that little history, and I hope you enjoy the quote from The Paris Secret in which Zelie makes her appearance.

The Opera Bouffe

“Kat pulled out more hangers. Each bore something almost as remarkable as the red gown. A dress made from silk rainbows – Kat knew it was called Hellibore – from Galliano’s 1995 collection for Dior. A fabulously fun pink dress, strapless like the red, but with a mass of fabric at the back shaped into a flower-like bustle.”

This would have to be one of the most fun Dior gowns in the wardrobe of 65 dresses Kat finds at the start of The Paris Secret. This is the Opéra Bouffe from 1956, made of pink silk faille with that gorgeous saucy bustle on the back. I don’t know how you would sit down in it, but I think it would be fabulously fun to wear anyway!

I snapped this one at the Musée des Arts Decoratifs in Paris in 2017.

The Tulip Afternoon Dress

“The one she’d chosen to wear today was from the 1953 Tulip line. It was black, with a wonderful bodice designed like a collared shawl that gave the dress a completely unexpected and rather flattering touch. Her hand strayed up to smooth down the collar as she took in the jet-black walls and curved alcoves lined with gold, the moody opulence of the bar.”

Not all the Dior dresses that feature in The Paris Secret are the amazing, showstopper ballgowns. Some are more subtle, but still very beautiful, like this black afternoon dress from the 1953 Tulip line.

I love the cape-like bodice on this dress so I decided to let Kat, the main character in the contemporary storyline of the book, wear the dress to the Beaufort Bar at the Savoy Hotel in London when she meets Elliott for the first time.

Here’s a little extract from the book about the dress. If you’ve read The Paris Secret, how did you imagine the dress to look?

Le Muguet

“She reached out to touch one of the dresses: Le Muguet, a white knee-length dress adorned with hundreds of intricate and perfect lily of the valley flowers. May lilies. Lillies of happiness. Or the lilies that bloomed from Mary’s tears at the foot of the cross.”

It seems a good time to share a picture of Le Muguet, another Dior gown, this time from 1957. This one is decorated with tiny lily-of-the-valley flowers, and the flowers give the dress its name. The 1st May in France is “Lilly of the Valley Day”, hence it is perfect for May.

Interestingly, this dress has played a part in another of my books, The Paris Seamstress. When I was researching that book, I visited a Parisian atelier where they were making these flowers for a reproduction of this exact Dior gown. So I knew I would have to include this one in The Paris Secret, as it’s very close to my heart.

The dress is made of embroidered organdy, a stiff fabric that holds the shape of the dress perfectly. I loved seeing both the full-size version, and it’s gorgeous miniature, at the Musée des Arts Decoratifs in 2017.

All photos courtesy of Natasha Lester.