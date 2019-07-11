A Look Back at Forever 2018 Cowboys

“A fabulous storyteller who will keep you turning pages and wishing for just one more chapter at the end.” —New York Times bestselling author Carolyn Brown

Ten years ago, Jack Everett left his family’s ranch without looking back. But now, what was supposed to be a quick trip home for his father’s funeral has become more complicated. The ranch Jack can handle—but turning around the failing vineyard he’s also inherited? That requires working with Ava Ellis, the one woman he never expected to see again.